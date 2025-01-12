HAL’s latest Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) completes crucial test ahead of Aero India

India's aspirations for robust research and development (R&D) are currently hindered by a combination of low funding, inadequate private sector involvement, and systemic inefficiencies within its public-sector research institutions.





Low R&D Investment





India's gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) is alarmingly low, standing at approximately 0.64% of GDP, which is significantly less than global leaders such as the US (3.47%), China (2.41%), and Israel (5.71%). This low investment translates to a mere $43 per capita, placing India well behind its BRICS counterparts like Russia ($285) and Brazil ($173). The lack of substantial funding has been attributed to the prioritization of immediate social issues, such as poverty and healthcare, over long-term investments in innovation.





Private Sector Contribution





One of the critical factors contributing to India's lag in R&D is the relatively low involvement of the private sector, which accounts for only 36.4% of total R&D spending. In contrast, countries like the US and China see private sector contributions at around 75-77%. The Indian government has recognized this gap and established initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to attract more private investment into R&D.





Systemic Challenges





Beyond funding issues, India's public-sector R&D faces significant systemic challenges.\





These include:





Hierarchical Culture: A rigid bureaucratic structure often stifles innovation and slows down decision-making processes. Bureaucratic Inefficiencies: Lengthy processes for approvals and funding can deter researchers from pursuing ambitious projects. Mismatch in Education and Industry Needs: There is often a disconnect between what is taught in academic institutions and the skills required in industry, leading to a workforce that is not fully equipped for cutting-edge research.









Brain Drain





The combination of low funding and systemic inefficiencies has resulted in a significant brain drain, with many talented researchers seeking opportunities abroad where better resources and funding are available. This exodus not only impacts India's innovation capacity but also its overall economic competitiveness.





Conclusion





To realise its potential as a global leader in R&D, India must significantly increase its investment in research, enhance private sector participation, and address the systemic inefficiencies that currently plague its public-sector research institutions. Without these changes, India's R&D dreams are likely to remain unfulfilled.





Swarajyamag







