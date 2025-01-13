



India held an Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) meeting with Nepal in Kathmandu on January 10-11, 2025, where it agreed to supply 200,000 metric tons of wheat to Nepal. This decision was communicated by the Indian delegation during discussions aimed at enhancing trade and cooperation between the two nations.





The meeting focused on several key issues, including:





Review of Bilateral Trade: Both sides assessed their trade and economic relationships, addressing mutual market access, intellectual property rights, and duty-related matters.





Infrastructure Development: Discussions included the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line and the construction of new Integrated Check Posts to improve cross-border connectivity.





Agricultural Products: India agreed to include additional products in its Plant Quarantine Order, responding positively to Nepal's requests for various plant extracts.





The Nepali side expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support in ensuring the supply of essential commodities. The meeting concluded with a commitment to further strengthen economic ties and facilitate smoother trade operations between the two countries.





ANI







