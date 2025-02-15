



The 15th edition of the Biennial Aero-India International Seminar commenced in Bangalore, Karnataka on February 08, 2025. The two-day seminar has been organised by the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) as a prelude to Aero India 2025, which will be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025.





The seminar is a premier event in the global aerospace arena. The theme this year is ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation’, highlighting discussions and deliberations on Emerging Trends in Futuristic Aerospace Technologies and Military Airworthiness & Certification: Challenges in Design and Testing.





International delegates attending the event are from prominent foreign companies like Airbus Defence and Space from Spain; Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Martin-Baker, MBDA and Rolls-Royce from UK, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems from Israel, and SAFRAN France. Indian Industry participating in the seminar includes Abeyaantrix Solutions, Ansys Inc., Globals Inc., JSR Dynamics Pvt. Ltd, RAPHE mPhibr, and TAQBit Labs Private Limited.





The seminar offers a platform to explore collaborative research opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, advancing the future of aerospace and defence technologies. A total of 12 technical sessions covering various topics on Challenges in Design Validation on Futuristic Aerospace Technologies are scheduled.





The seminar on ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation’ focuses on various topics such as Cutting-Edge Technologies for System Design and Validation, Innovative Approaches for Airworthiness & Certification, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance Future of Aviation, Pioneering Advancements in Electronics and Sensing Technology, Global Insights into Next–Gen Propulsion Systems, Emerging Trends in Military Aviation, Innovations driving Human Missions beyond Earth.





Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman ISRO Dr V Narayanan was the Chief Guest of the event, while Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat was the Guest of Honour. President, AeSI Dr G Satheesh Reddy was also present on the occasion. About 1,100 delegates are participating from DRDO, Defence PSUs, Armed Forces and Private Industries, including MSMEs. Further, 33 speakers from both India and abroad will deliver technical talks on a range of topics in the domain.





