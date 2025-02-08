



On February 7, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh's Acting High Commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam, to address concerns regarding recent statements from Bangladeshi authorities that negatively portray India. The meeting took place at 5:00 pm at the South Block.





During the summons, the MEA conveyed India's desire for a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, a sentiment that has been consistently expressed in recent high-level meetings. However, the MEA stated that it is regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding India responsible for internal governance issues and that these statements are responsible for the persistent negativity.





The MEA also addressed the comments attributed to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, clarifying that these remarks were made in her individual capacity and that India has no role to play in them. The MEA emphasized that conflating these comments with the Indian government's position would not foster positivity in bilateral relations.





India has stated that it will continue to work towards a mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh but expects Bangladesh to reciprocate in kind.





This action follows Bangladesh's formal protest lodged with India a day prior, regarding statements made by Sheikh Hasina, particularly concerning the alleged vandalism of her father’s house. Bangladesh also requested that India prevent Hasina from making further remarks, deeming her comments as "false and fabricated" and "considered as a hostile act".





ANI







