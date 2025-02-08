



Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis visited India in early February 2025 to enhance strategic ties between the two nations. During the visit, Gerapetritis met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar to discuss strengthening the multifaceted partnership between India and Greece.





The Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and progress on initiatives under the strategic partnership, discussing trade, investment, connectivity, shipping, culture, mobility, and artificial intelligence.





Jaishankar and Gerapetritis exchanged views on the IMEC, with Gerapetritis emphasizing Greece's strategic position as India's closest gateway to Europe. Jaishankar highlighted that the IMEC and India-Mediterranean connectivity would be a major focus in the next phase of India-Greece relations.





Jaishankar assured India's support for Greece's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-26. Gerapetritis reiterated Greece’s commitment to advancing the Maritime Security Agenda during its term as an elected member of the UNSC.





Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the shipping sector and promote people-to-people diplomacy through education, culture, and tourism. Greece is also planning to establish two new consulates in Mumbai and Bangalore.





