



Three women Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Hawk Force and police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Wednesday, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.





The encounter occurred near Raunda Forest Camp of Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits in the Balaghat district, police reported. Authorities recovered three weapons from the scene: an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR), and a 303 rifle, along with daily use items.





Some other Naxals were suspected to be injured in the encounter, but escaped into the dense forest. Over 12 teams, including Hawk Force, CRPF, CoBRA, and District Police force, are conducting an intensive search operation to locate them.





CM Mohan Yadav congratulated the police force and stated that the state government is working to eliminate Naxalism from the country by 2026, as part of Union Minister Amit Shah's campaign.





Naxalite Encounters in Balaghat, MP:





April 1, 2024: Two Naxalites, including one woman, were killed by the Madhya Pradesh Police Hawk Force in the forests of Pitkona-Kerjhri in the Lanji Police Station area. The Naxalites had a combined bounty of 4.3 million rupees. An AK-47 and a 12-bore rifle were recovered from the deceased. The woman was identified as Sanjanti alias Kranti, and the other Naxalite was Raghu alias Sher Singh alias Somji Pandre.





June 2022: Three Naxals, including one woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Balaghat. These Naxals carried a bounty of over ₹57 lakh.





April 2023: Two women Naxalites, carrying a total reward of ₹28 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Balaghat district.





Agencies







