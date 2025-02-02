



The Indian Army is significantly expanding its fleet of indigenous heavy-duty drones to enhance surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities, particularly along contested borders and in high-altitude regions. This push aligns with broader efforts to bolster self-reliance in defence technology while addressing evolving threats from adversaries like China and Pakistan.





As per estimates, China has well over 2,000 top-notch UAVs, which includes combat drones like the Cai Hong-4, CH-5, CH-7, Wing Loong-II and the stealthy Hongdu GJ-11 `Sharp Sword’.





China has established itself as the world's largest exporter of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), significantly increasing its supply of armed drones, particularly the CH-4 and Wing Loong-II models, to Pakistan. This strategic partnership has enabled Pakistan to bolster its drone capabilities, with estimates suggesting it possesses around 150-200 drones, including the Turkish Bayraktar-TB2 and Akinci drones.





The Indian Army is currently enhancing its drone capabilities amid ongoing tensions with China. As of now, the Army operates approximately 50 Israeli-origin drones, including the Heron Mark-I, Mark-II, and Searcher-II models. Recently, four new satellite communication-enabled Heron Mark-II drones were inducted to strengthen surveillance efforts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The Indian Army is actively pursuing the development of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones, with a collective requirement of at least 150 new units across the Army, Air Force, and Navy. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance indigenous capabilities in drone technology, reducing reliance on foreign imports, particularly from Israel.





Indigenous Drone Development Initiatives





1. Tapas-BH 201 (MALE UAV)





Developed by DRDO, the Tapas drone (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) is a cornerstone of India’s indigenous UAV program. Despite setbacks, including a 2023 crash during testing, the Armed Forces are integrating Tapas into their fleets:





Capabilities: 24+ hours endurance, 30,000-foot altitude, 250 km combat range, and 350 kg payload capacity.





Deployment: To be used for border surveillance (China/Pakistan) and maritime monitoring in the Indian Ocean.





Production: A joint venture between HAL and BEL aims to deliver 10 drones within 24 months of contract signing.





2. Archer-NG (Weaponized MALE UAV)





DRDO’s Archer-NG, an advanced variant of the Tapas series, is nearing its first flight. Designed for precision strikes, it will complement the Army’s existing Heron and Searcher-II drones.





3. Kamikaze Drones (Loitering Munitions)





The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) is developing indigenous kamikaze drones with:





1,000 km range, 25 kg payload, and 9-hour endurance.





NAVIC navigation for GPS-denied environments.





Strategic Deployments And Collaborations





Hermes-900 (Drishti-10): Four of these drones (70% indigenous) are being inducted under emergency procurement. Deployed in Bhatinda, they enhance surveillance along the Pakistan border.





High-Altitude Focus: The Army’s HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 (September 2024) showcased indigenous solutions for operations in Ladakh’s extreme conditions, emphasizing cold-weather performance and wind resistance.





India is set to enhance its military capabilities with the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States, a deal valued at approximately ₹34,500 crore (around $4 billion). This agreement was finalized in October 2024 and marks a significant step in bolstering India's defence infrastructure, particularly in light of its ongoing border tensions with China and Pakistan.





Challenges And Future Roadmap





Capability Gaps: While Tapas falls short of the U.S. MQ-9B Predator’s altitude (40,000+ feet), DRDO is refining its design to meet HALE (High-Altitude Long Endurance) standards.





Long-Term Goals: The Army seeks drones with 1,000+ km range, 30,000+ feet altitude, and 24-hour endurance for strategic missions.





This multi-pronged approach underscores India’s commitment to reducing dependency on imports while addressing operational needs through homegrown innovation.





