



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively developing Radiation Absorbent Materials (RAM) as part of its efforts to enhance the stealth capabilities of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter jet currently under development. This initiative was announced by DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat during a recent conference focused on innovative technologies in composites.





Purpose of RAM: The RAM is designed to meet the stringent stealth requirements of the AMCA, which aims to minimize radar detection and improve overall combat effectiveness. The integration of these materials is crucial for achieving the desired radar cross-section (RCS) reduction, a primary goal for modern stealth aircraft.





Composite Materials: DRDO has a history of utilizing composite materials in its aircraft designs, with the TEJAS fighter aircraft being a notable example where 45% of its structure comprises composites. The advancements in RAM are expected to further enhance the sturdiness and performance of the AMCA, aligning with contemporary stealth technology trends.





DRDO is not working in isolation; it has established centres of excellence across 15 locations to collaborate with academia and industry. This collaborative approach aims to explore various composite options, including ceramic matrix composites and carbon fibre materials, which are essential for future hypersonic missile and aero-engine programs.





In the technological integration sphere, alongside RAM, DRDO is also developing specialised paints that absorb radar waves, further contributing to the aircraft's stealth profile. This multi-faceted approach combines advanced alloys, composite materials, and radar-absorbent coatings to create a formidable stealth fighter.





The AMCA project has received significant financial backing, with an allocation of approximately ₹15,000 crore (around $1.9 billion) sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security in March 2024. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) oversees the project's development, which is expected to position India competitively among other nations with advanced stealth capabilities.





DRDO's development of Radiation Absorbent Materials is a critical component in advancing India's defence capabilities through the AMCA program, focusing on cutting-edge technology to ensure that the aircraft meets modern warfare demands effectively.





UNI News







