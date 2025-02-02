



₹1.27 Lakh Crore in Production, ₹21,083 Crore in Exports – Defence on the Fast Track





Introduction





India’s defence sector has undergone a remarkable transformation since 2014, evolving from a largely import-dependent military force to one increasingly focused on self-reliance and indigenous production. As one of the strongest military powers globally, India holds a pivotal role in ensuring regional security and fulfilling strategic goals. The country’s defence budget, which stood at ₹2,53,346 crore in 2013-14, has seen a significant rise, reaching ₹6,21,940.85 crore in 2024-25, reflecting a clear commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities. Central to this transformation is the growth of India’s defence manufacturing industry, which has become an integral part of the economy. Through the "Make in India" initiative and policy reforms, the government has actively promoted domestic production and reduced reliance on foreign procurement. This shift has been a key component of India’s broader vision of achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, positioning the nation as an emerging hub for the production of advanced military technologies and equipment.





Defence Production



Record Defence Production: In FY 2023-24, India's domestic defence production reached ₹1.27 lakh crore, marking a record high, with an impressive increase of approximately 174% from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15.





Achieving New Milestones: India is on track to achieve a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore in defence production in the current fiscal year.

Vision for the Future: India aims to reach ₹3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029, further establishing itself as a global defence manufacturing hub.

Defence Exports



Surge in Defence Exports: India's defence exports have surged from ₹1941 crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting a remarkable increase in export value.

Strong Year-on-Year Growth: A 32.5% growth in defence exports was recorded over the previous fiscal year 2022-23, rising from ₹15,920 crore.





Decadal Growth: Defence exports have grown 21 times, from ₹4,312 crore in the 2004-14 decade to ₹88,319 crore in the 2014-24 decade, highlighting India’s expanding role in the global defence sector.

Expanding Global Reach: Driven by government policy reforms, ease of doing business initiatives, and a push for self-reliance, India now exports to over 100 nations.

Key Export Destinations: The top three destinations for India's defence exports in 2023-24 were the USA, France, and Armenia.

Ambitious Export Target: The target for 2029 is to increase defence exports to ₹50,000 crore, underscoring India’s ambition to become a reliable global defence partner.

Diverse Export Portfolio: India's export portfolio includes advanced equipment such as bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes.

Milestone Achievement: A significant milestone was the inclusion of 'Made in Bihar' boots in the Russian Army’s equipment, highlighting India's high manufacturing standards in the global defence market.

Conclusion



India’s defence sector has made unprecedented strides over the past decade, driven by a strong policy push towards self-reliance and domestic manufacturing. The significant rise in defence production and exports underscores the country’s growing capability as a global defence manufacturing hub. With a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in defence production and exports reaching ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, India has demonstrated its commitment to reducing dependency on imports while strengthening its presence in the global market.





As the nation aims for ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, these achievements highlight India's emergence as a reliable defence partner worldwide. By leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and indigenous capabilities, India is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the future of global defence manufacturing and security.





PIB



