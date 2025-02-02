



Canada imposes 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods: On February 1, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a significant response to U.S. tariffs, implementing a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of American imports. This decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed similar tariffs on Canadian goods, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.





The retaliatory measures will take effect in two phases. Initially, tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods will begin on February 4, 2025, followed by additional tariffs on $125 billion worth of products in 21 days. Items affected include everyday consumer goods such as beer, wine, fruits, and household appliances.





Trudeau urged Canadians to support local businesses by purchasing domestic products and considering vacations within Canada. He emphasized the importance of unity and resilience in facing these trade challenges, stating that the government is committed to protecting Canadian interests.





Both Canadian and American officials have expressed concerns about the potential economic fallout from this trade conflict, which could disrupt long-standing trade relationships and impact jobs and prices for consumers in both countries.





ANI







