



India's focus on indigenous defence production has significantly influenced its military capabilities, fostering self-reliance and enhancing operational readiness. Here are the key aspects of this impact:





Reduction In Import Dependency





1. Increased Domestic Production: Currently, approximately 60% of India's arms and ammunition are produced domestically, a substantial increase from previous years. This shift reflects a concerted effort to reduce reliance on foreign military imports, which accounted for about 11% of global arms imports from India between 2018-2022.





2. Positive Indigenisation Lists: The introduction of positive indigenization lists has mandated that over 5,600 items be sourced exclusively from domestic manufacturers. This policy is instrumental in boosting local manufacturing capabilities and ensuring that critical defence needs are met internally.





Economic And Strategic Benefits





1. Job Creation And Economic Growth: The push for indigenization is expected to create significant job opportunities and contribute to economic growth. The Indian defence market is projected to grow at about 14% annually, with opportunities worth USD 90-100 billion anticipated over the next few years.





2. Technological Developments: By investing in indigenous production, India is not only enhancing its military capabilities but also fostering technological innovation within the country. Public-private partnerships are encouraged to develop advanced defence technologies, which are crucial for modern warfare.





Enhanced Military Capabilities





1. Modernisation of Forces: The focus on self-reliance has led to substantial investments in modernization programs, including upgrades to existing platforms and the development of new systems. For instance, India's defence budget allocates a significant portion for research and development, which is vital for maintaining a competitive edge against regional adversaries.





2. Strategic Autonomy: By developing its own defence capabilities, India aims to achieve greater strategic autonomy, allowing it to respond more effectively to regional security challenges without being overly dependent on foreign suppliers.





Conclusion





India's emphasis on indigenous defence production is reshaping its military landscape by reducing import dependency, fostering economic growth, and enhancing technological capabilities. These efforts are crucial for building a robust defence sector capable of meeting the country's security needs while positioning India as a significant player in the global defence market. As the nation continues to prioritize self-reliance through initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," it is set on a path toward becoming a self-sufficient defence power capable of addressing modern threats effectively.





