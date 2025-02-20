



Australia and New Zealand are currently monitoring three Chinese warships that have been detected moving unusually far south along Australia's eastern coastline. This situation has raised concerns among officials in both countries, as the vessels are operating approximately 150 nautical miles (278 kilometers) east of Sydney, within Australia's exclusive economic zone but outside its territorial waters.





The Chinese naval group consists of a frigate (Hengyang), a cruiser (Zunyi), and a supply vessel (Weishanhu). They were first spotted off the north-eastern coast of Australia after having traversed through Southeast Asia and the Coral Sea.





Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles described the presence of these ships as "not unprecedented, but unusual," emphasizing that they are operating within international law and do not pose a direct threat. He stated, "They have the right to be where they are; Australia also has the right to be cautious".





Both Australian navy ships and air force aircraft are actively surveilling the movements of the Chinese vessels. Marles indicated that once the mission of the Chinese task group concludes, a thorough assessment will be conducted to understand its objectives.





This deployment is seen as part of China's broader naval operations in the region, which some analysts interpret as a demonstration of military capability and influence. Despite the lack of immediate threat, this incident underscores ongoing tensions in maritime security between Australia, New Zealand, and China.





AP







