India-France Working On Rafale AESA Radar, AMCA Fighter, Helicopter Engines, Missiles & Munitions
HAL-SAFRAN Ardiden 1H1 Shakti’ turboshaft engine
India and France are advancing their defence collaboration, focusing on several key projects involving Rafale aircraft systems, helicopter engines, and missile technology. Here’s an overview of the current developments:
Rafale Radar Systems
India and France are working together on the RBE2 radar systems used in Rafale jets. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently delivered its 7,000th transmit/receive module for the RBE2 radar, which is crucial for enhancing the radar's capabilities. This collaboration aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative and has been ongoing since 2017, showcasing significant technology transfer and local manufacturing efforts.
The RBE2 radar, primarily used in Rafale jets, has several key features that enhance the aircraft's capabilities. The RBE2 AA is an active electronically scanned array radar, offering improved performance over its predecessor. It has a detection range of over 200 km, allowing the Rafale to use long-range air-to-air missiles like Meteor. The range has been increased by more than 50% compared to previous-generation fire control radars.
The radar enhances situational awareness through early detection and tracking of multiple air targets. The pilot can switch between exploring airspace and ground strike missions instantly, reinforcing the Rafale's omnirole capacity. he radar provides high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images in air-to-ground mode. RBE2 AA has increased resistance to radar jamming. The Rafale also includes passive sensor systems like the Front Sector Optronics (OSF), which can detect and identify airborne, naval, and land targets discreetly.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is involved in manufacturing transmit/receive modules for the RBE2 radar, supporting the "Make in India" initiative. BEL has achieved a significant milestone under the "Make in India" policy by manufacturing and delivering the 7,000th T/R module for the RBE2 radar used on the Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jet. This module was delivered to Thales, the company responsible for the radar. Furthermore, the collaboration between Thales and BEL has deepened to include the production of advanced microwave modules for the Rafale's SPECTRA Electronic Warfare suite.
AMCA Project
The collaboration between Safran and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is poised to significantly impact the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project in several ways.
Safran and DRDO are jointly developing a 110kN high-thrust engine specifically for the AMCA Mk-2. This engine will provide a substantial performance upgrade over existing models, enabling the aircraft to meet the demands of a 5th generation stealth fighter. All components of the new engine will be manufactured in India, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative and fostering domestic production capabilities. This local manufacturing commitment is crucial for enhancing India's self-reliance in defence technology.
The partnership includes shared intellectual property rights, which will allow India to develop its own capabilities in high-thrust engine production without relying solely on foreign technology. This aspect is vital for India's long-term strategic autonomy in defence manufacturing.
The collaboration is expected to expedite the development timeline of the AMCA program. With both parties working to finalise frameworks for engine co-development, the contract for the engine's development is anticipated to be signed in 2024, thus keeping the project on track for its planned production start around 2035.
The technology and expertise gained from this collaboration will not only benefit the AMCA but also other Indian defence projects, such as the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), further strengthening India's aerial capabilities across multiple platforms.
This partnership underscores the growing defence ties between India and France, reinforcing a strategic alliance that can lead to future collaborations in various defence technologies.
Aravalli Helicopter Engine
At Aero India 2025, Safran Helicopter Engines unveiled the Aravalli engine. Initial prototypes of the IMRH will utilise an existing Safran helicopter engine. HAL anticipates that the engine development will take at least 48 months, and the project would probably take 60 months to complete.
Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL are collaborating to co-develop and build the ‘Aravalli’ engines for the upcoming Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). This collaboration follows the success of the Indo-French ‘Ardiden-1H1 Shakti’ engine, which was co-developed for India’s Advanced Light Helicopters.
The engine is named after the Aravalli mountain range in north-west India. It is intended to power the 13-ton IMRH and the 12.5-ton DBMRH2. The engine is being designed and developed by HAL. Once integrated, the Aravalli engine will provide improved fuel efficiency, higher performance, and greater reliability. Each Aravalli turboshaft engine is projected to produce 2,000 kW (2,800 shp).
The Aravalli engine is being developed as part of the SAFHAL joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL. SAFHAL is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales, and support of new-generation helicopter engines in India. The joint venture marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace and defence sector, with the aim of enhancing the nation's self-reliance in helicopter engine technology.
HAL is designing the IMRH to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. It is a 13-ton multi-role helicopter. The IMRH is designed to address a variety of mission profiles, including troop transport, logistics support, medical evacuation, and search and rescue.
A naval version of the IMRH, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is also being developed for the Indian Navy.
HAMMER Missile
The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a smart, all-weather, air-to-surface weapon developed by Safran Electronics & Defense. It is currently integrated with the Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and is intended for use on other aircraft, including the TEJAS fighter jets. The HAMMER is designed for both close air support and deep strike missions5.
The partnership between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran Electronics & Defence aims to manufacture, customise, sell, and maintain the HAMMER weapon system in India.
The HAMMER missile, officially known as the Armement Air-Sol Modulaire (AASM), which translates to Modular Air-to-Ground Armament, is a sophisticated French air-to-surface munition developed by Safran Electronics & Defence. It is designed to provide all-weather, precision strike capabilities for both close air support and deep strike missions. The name "HAMMER" stands for Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range, reflecting its modular design and enhanced operational range.
The AASM can be configured with various guidance and propulsion systems, allowing it to be adapted for different mission requirements. This modularity enables conventional bombs to be transformed into precision-guided munitions, enhancing their effectiveness in combat scenarios.
The missile features several guidance options, a hybrid Inertial Navigation System (INS) combined with Global Positioning System (GPS) for general use.
An infrared homing variant for improved accuracy against stationary and moving targets. A laser-guided version that allows for precise targeting of fast-moving objects.
The HAMMER missile can engage targets at ranges exceeding 70 kilometers (approximately 43 miles) thanks to its tail-mounted propulsion system, which includes a solid rocket motor and winglets for enhanced manoeuvrability. It can be fitted to various bomb sizes, including 125 kg, 250 kg, 500 kg, and 1000 kg configurations.
The AASM entered service in 2007 with the French Air Force and Naval Aviation. It has been utilised in multiple conflicts, demonstrating its versatility in both urban and rugged terrains. The missile's ability to strike from a safe distance minimises the risk to the launch aircraft from enemy defences, making it a valuable asset in modern warfare.
The HAMMER missile has proven effective against a variety of targets:
Fixed Targets: Buildings, command centres, and infrastructure.
Mobile Targets: Vehicles and convoys, particularly with its infrared homing and laser-guided variants.
These initiatives reflect the strengthening strategic partnership between India and France, emphasising technology transfer and local manufacturing to enhance India's defence capabilities.
