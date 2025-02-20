HAL-SAFRAN Ardiden 1H1 Shakti’ turboshaft engine

India and France are advancing their defence collaboration, focusing on several key projects involving Rafale aircraft systems, helicopter engines, and missile technology. Here’s an overview of the current developments:

Rafale Radar Systems

India and France are working together on the RBE2 radar systems used in Rafale jets. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently delivered its 7,000th transmit/receive module for the RBE2 radar, which is crucial for enhancing the radar's capabilities. This collaboration aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative and has been ongoing since 2017, showcasing significant technology transfer and local manufacturing efforts.

The RBE2 radar, primarily used in Rafale jets, has several key features that enhance the aircraft's capabilities. The RBE2 AA is an active electronically scanned array radar, offering improved performance over its predecessor. It has a detection range of over 200 km, allowing the Rafale to use long-range air-to-air missiles like Meteor. The range has been increased by more than 50% compared to previous-generation fire control radars.





The radar enhances situational awareness through early detection and tracking of multiple air targets. The pilot can switch between exploring airspace and ground strike missions instantly, reinforcing the Rafale's omnirole capacity. he radar provides high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images in air-to-ground mode. RBE2 AA has increased resistance to radar jamming. The Rafale also includes passive sensor systems like the Front Sector Optronics (OSF), which can detect and identify airborne, naval, and land targets discreetly.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is involved in manufacturing transmit/receive modules for the RBE2 radar, supporting the "Make in India" initiative. BEL has achieved a significant milestone under the "Make in India" policy by manufacturing and delivering the 7,000th T/R module for the RBE2 radar used on the Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jet. This module was delivered to Thales, the company responsible for the radar. Furthermore, the collaboration between Thales and BEL has deepened to include the production of advanced microwave modules for the Rafale's SPECTRA Electronic Warfare suite.





AMCA Project



