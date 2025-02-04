



Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Modi government, asserting that China's presence in Indian territory is a direct consequence of the failure of the 'Make in India' initiative. During a Lok Sabha speech on February 3, 2025, he highlighted that India's reliance on Chinese goods poses significant national security risks and emphasized the need for a robust domestic manufacturing sector to counteract this dependency.





In his remarks, Gandhi stated, "The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed," and pointed out that India's industrial capabilities are inadequate compared to China's. He expressed concern that if conflict arises, India would be dependent on Chinese-made components for defense, stating, "If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries and Chinese optics".





Gandhi's comments sparked controversy, with BJP members challenging his claims and demanding evidence for his statements about China's military presence. He argued that wars are not only fought with weapons but also through industrial systems, which he believes gives China an advantage over India. He also criticized the government's economic policies and called for a renewed focus on domestic production to avoid further economic vulnerabilities.





Key Points of Gandhi's Speech





Chinese Territorial Claims





Gandhi highlighted that while Prime Minister Modi has denied Chinese presence, the Chief of Army Staff has confirmed Chinese troops are inside Indian territory, occupying approximately 4,000 sq. km of land. Gandhi asserted that the 'Make in India' initiative has failed to boost domestic production, which he claims is a critical factor in national security. He noted that the share of manufacturing in India's GDP has declined from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6%, marking the lowest level in 60 years. He alleged that China's presence within Indian territory is a direct consequence of this failure. Gandhi emphasized that while Prime Minister Modi denies Chinese incursions, statements from the Chief of Army Staff contradict this, affirming that Chinese troops are indeed inside Indian territory.





Gandhi emphasised that China is 10 years ahead of India in crucial technologies:





Electric motors Robots Batteries Optics





Make In India Assessment





While acknowledging that Make in India was conceptually sound, Gandhi argued that its implementation has failed. He expressed concern that India might surrender technological advancement to China, particularly in critical areas of production and data systems.





Gandhi's speech sparked protests when he suggested that the Foreign Minister was sent to the US to secure an invitation for the Prime Minister, leading to S Jaishankar accusing him of speaking falsehood.





Make In India Challenges





The initiative has faced several obstacles:

Complex regulatory environment and bureaucratic hurdles Inadequate infrastructure Skill shortages in technical roles Strong competition from other manufacturing hubs





The manufacturing sector has shown concerning trends, with the monthly index of industrial production registering 3% or below for most months, even turning negative in some periods.





This speech has reignited discussions around India's manufacturing capabilities and its strategic position concerning China, particularly in light of ongoing border tensions.





ANI







