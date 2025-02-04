



India is set to commission its third indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridhaman, in 2025, marking a significant upgrade to its sea-based nuclear deterrence capabilities. This follows the induction of INS Arighaat in August 2024 and represents a critical step in strengthening India’s nuclear triad—the ability to launch nuclear strikes from land, air, and sea.





The submarine is a stretched variant of the Arihant-class SSBNs, with a displacement of 7,000 tons (compared to 6,000 tons for earlier models) and a length of 125 meters. This allows it to carry more K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), which have a strike range of 3,500 km.





INS Aridhaman incorporates significant internal engineering upgrades over its predecessors, including improved stealth, survivability, and endurance for prolonged submerged patrols.





As part of India’s nuclear triad, SSBNs like Aridhaman ensure a secure second-strike capability, deterring adversaries from initiating a nuclear first strike.





The commissioning of INS Aridhaman comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to counterbalance China’s expanding naval power, which includes six Jin-class SSBNs armed with long-range JL-3 missiles. India’s SSBNs, though smaller than those of the U.S., Russia, or China, provide a credible deterrent in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent tests of the K-4 missile from INS Arighaat (November 2024) further validated the operational readiness of India’s sea-based nuclear arsenal.





India plans to build larger SSBNs (13,500 tonnes) with advanced reactors and longer-range missiles. Additionally, a ₹40,000 crore project to construct two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) is under consideration, aiming to bolster conventional warfare capabilities.





The induction of INS Aridhaman underscores India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence technology and maintaining strategic stability in a geopolitically volatile region.





