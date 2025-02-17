



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a keynote address at the Eighth Indian Ocean Conference held in Muscat, Oman, on February 16, 2025. The conference's theme was "Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership," focusing on enhancing maritime collaboration and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region.





Jaishankar emphasised that despite the diverse histories, geographies, and political landscapes of the countries involved, they are united by a common devotion to the well-being of the Indian Ocean. He stated, "Our voyage to new horizons is best done as a coordinated flotilla of the Indian Ocean," highlighting the importance of cooperation amid global tensions, particularly in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





He outlined India's contributions to regional stability and development through a 10-point framework, which includes:





1. Stabilising Economies: India provided significant support during crises, including a $4 billion financial package to Sri Lanka.

2. Maritime Security: Emphasised the need for a common operating picture and shared platforms to address maritime threats.

3. Naval Cooperation: India is actively training and equipping navies and coast guards from various countries.

4. Digital Communication: Advocated for trusted communication networks as a national security priority.

5. Institution Building: Highlighted India's role in establishing regional institutions like BIMSTEC and IORA to enhance cooperation.





Jaishankar's address underscored India's commitment to leading efforts in fostering a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region, reinforcing that collaboration is essential for achieving shared aspirations in an increasingly volatile world.





ANI







