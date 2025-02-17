



On Sunday, the Indian Army responded with retaliatory fire after Pakistani troops fired at an Indian post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir around 11 a.m.





Army officials reported that the Indian Army appropriately retaliated to the firing, and no casualties occurred on the Indian side.





The incident occurred after the Army reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement along the LoC remains intact, despite occasional stray firing incidents.





On February 13, the Army dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the LoC, stating that the truce is being upheld according to the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies.





They also stated that tension resulting from stray cross-LoC firing incidents and a suspected IED blast is being addressed through the established mechanism and that no exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has occurred.





In a separate operation, Indian security forces, including the Romeo Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have launched an extensive search operation in the dense forest areas of Mendhar town, Poonch. The operation was initiated after intelligence inputs suggested the movement of suspicious individuals, possibly terrorists, in the region.





In a separate operation, Indian security forces, including the Romeo Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have launched an extensive search operation in the dense forest areas of Mendhar town, Poonch. The operation was initiated after intelligence inputs suggested the movement of suspicious individuals, possibly terrorists, in the region.




