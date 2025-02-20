



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in diplomatic discussions with his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 20, 2025. This two-day visit is part of India's efforts to enhance its engagement with G20 nations and amplify the voice of the Global South in global forums.





Jaishankar met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global issues. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with their conversation, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the two nations.





The meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira included talks on bilateral relations, global developments, and collaborative efforts within the G20 framework. Jaishankar also noted Brazil's upcoming BRICS Presidency and how both countries can work together to advance shared priorities on the international stage.





Jaishankar's participation in the G20 FMM is significant as it provides a platform for discussing pressing global challenges among major economies. South Africa holds the G20 Presidency from December 2024 to November 2025, with a theme centered on "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," guiding discussions on various working groups.





The G20 comprises 19 countries and two regional organizations, representing a substantial portion of global economic activity and population. Jaishankar's meetings are part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's diplomatic ties and address issues pertinent to developing nations.





ANI







