



Pressured by Putin and Trump, walls close in on Zelensky: As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, President Volodymyr Zelensky faces mounting pressure from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump.





Trump has publicly criticised Zelensky, labelling him a "corrupt dictator" and questioning his legitimacy as Ukraine's leader while urging him to negotiate quickly to end the war, which Trump claims is largely Zelensky's fault for poor negotiation tactics.





Recent reports indicate that Russian forces have made territorial gains, particularly in the Kurakhove area, where they conducted significant mechanized assaults and have been focusing on artillery accuracy. This military pressure coincides with Trump's rhetoric, creating a challenging environment for Zelensky, who is also grappling with declining approval ratings domestically.





"Zelensky is not well prepared to deal with these two challenges at once," said Silvester Nosenko, an international relations lecturer in Kyiv and former interpreter for the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky must now race to come up with new arguments to convince Trump that Ukraine matters, he added, even as Russian and US officials press ahead with talks to lay the ground for peace.





In response to Trump's comments and the ongoing military situation, Zelensky has been working to maintain Ukraine's international support. He has accused Trump of being influenced by Russian disinformation and emphasised that Ukraine seeks peace but not at the cost of national dignity. Additionally, he has expressed a desire for security guarantees from the U.S. before engaging in negotiations with Russia.





The situation is further complicated by ongoing discussions between U.S. officials and Russian representatives, which Zelensky perceives as potentially undermining Ukraine's position. Observers note that Zelensky must navigate these complex dynamics carefully to ensure continued support from Western allies while managing domestic challenges.





AFP







