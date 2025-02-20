



Maggie Feldman-Piltch, the Founder and Managing Director of Unicorn Strategies, recently praised India's 'Make In India' initiative for defence production during the Munich Security Conference. She emphasized the importance of international collaborations, particularly with the United States, to enhance India's defence sector. Feldman-Piltch noted that India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing aligns with similar initiatives in the US and Europe, highlighting a global trend towards self-reliance in defence production.

Feldman-Piltch pointed out that despite being the largest democracy and a major importer of defence equipment, India has a relatively low level of domestic defence manufacturing. She stressed the need for India to learn from transatlantic security cooperation and to navigate the complexities of maintaining good relations with allies while securing its own interests.

She advocated for increasing military-to-military exchanges, which she likened to student exchange programs, as a means to strengthen the India-US defence relationship. Such engagements would foster collaboration in research and development, joint exercises, and overall interoperability between the two nations' armed forces. Feldman-Piltch expressed optimism about the potential for deeper partnerships across various sectors, including civilian security institutions and intelligence agencies, which would further solidify trust and cooperation between India and the US.





However, India's initiative for indigenous defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' program is gaining momentum, reflecting similar strategies adopted by the United States and European nations. This push aims to enhance self-reliance in defence production, reduce dependency on imports, and position India as a significant player in the global defence market.





Key Developments In India's Defence Manufacturing





1. Record Growth In Production: In the financial year 2023-24, India's defence production reached an unprecedented ₹1.27 lakh crore (approximately $15.4 billion), marking a 16.7% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to robust government policies and reforms aimed at fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities.





2. Policy Framework: The Indian government has introduced several supportive measures, including the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 and Positive Indigenization Lists (PILs), which prioritize domestic procurement of defence equipment. These policies are designed to streamline procurement processes and encourage collaboration between public sector undertakings, private firms, and foreign manufacturers.





3. Focus On Exports: India's defence exports have also surged, reaching ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, a significant increase from ₹15,920 crore the previous year. This growth underscores India's evolving role as a global defence exporter and its commitment to expanding its manufacturing capabilities.





4. Investment And Infrastructure: The Union Budget for 2024-25 allocated a record ₹5.9 trillion (about $68 billion) to the defence sector, with a substantial portion earmarked for capital outlay on indigenous procurement. Additionally, the establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors aims to attract investment and foster innovation in defence technologies.





India's approach mirrors efforts seen in the US and Europe, where governments are increasingly emphasizing domestic production capabilities to bolster national security and economic independence.





For instance:





United States: The US has implemented policies encouraging domestic manufacturing through incentives for local companies and restrictions on foreign procurement for certain defence projects.





Europe: European nations are similarly focused on enhancing their defence industrial bases through collaborative projects among EU member states, aiming for greater self-sufficiency in military capabilities.





In a nutshell, India's 'Make in India' initiative is not only transforming its defence manufacturing landscape but also aligning with global trends towards self-reliance in defence production. By fostering indigenous capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, India aims to secure its defence needs while enhancing its position as a key player in the international arms market.





ANI







