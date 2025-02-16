



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday, February 15, 2025, during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany. This meeting was part of a series of engagements that Jaishankar had with various international leaders at the conference.





Jaishankar and Sa'ar exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia, emphasizing the importance of their bilateral partnership. Jaishankar highlighted the significance of their collaboration in addressing regional challenges.





They also discussed former U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for connecting Israel with India and Europe, which aims to enhance logistical networks across these regions.





Besides meeting Sa'ar, Jaishankar also engaged with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and participated in discussions with foreign ministers from various countries, focusing on global security and economic cooperation.





Jaishankar took to social media to share insights from his discussions, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen ties between India and Israel amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.





ANI







