



The Indian American community has shown strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States and has expressed enthusiasm for the constructive dialogue between Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.





The Indian American community welcomed the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump and congratulated them on the substantial outcomes achieved during their first meeting in President Trump's second term.





Prem Bhandari, a prominent leader within the Indian American community, noted that PM Modi was the fourth world leader President Trump met in his first month in office, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship.





Bhandari also observed that the camaraderie between PM Modi and President Trump, which grew strong during Trump's first term, was evident in Washington, despite challenging topics like trade, tariffs, and immigration policies.





Diaspora members welcomed the constructive dialogue and saw significant potential for collaboration on global challenges.





Indiaspora Founder and Chairman MR Rangaswami welcomed the commitment of PM Modi and President Trump to prioritize the U.S.-India relationship. He emphasized the role of the Indian diaspora as a vital bridge between the two nations, fostering deeper collaboration for prosperity, innovation, security, and well-being.





Indiaspora Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura noted the strong bipartisan consensus supporting Indo-U.S. relations, creating a unique opportunity for both nations to demonstrate global leadership and advance their national interests.





Indian Americans in the Administration Indiaspora expressed encouragement at seeing numerous Indian Americans taking on prominent roles in the new Trump administration, reflecting the diaspora's bipartisan nature and commitment to public service across party lines.





ANI







