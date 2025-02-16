



Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP and author, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, noting that significant concerns appeared to have been addressed





Tharoor valued the commitment to sell India F-35 stealth aircraft, which, combined with the Rafael, would greatly benefit the Indian Air Force.





He was encouraged that both countries would engage in serious negotiations on trade and tariffs, with the aim to conclude discussions by September or October. Tharoor believed this was preferable to Washington hastily imposing tariffs that could negatively impact Indian exports.





Tharoor agreed with Modi's stand that the illegal immigrants are misled youths who should be taken back to India, but hoped that the manner in which these individuals were being treated and sent back was addressed privately. He hoped for assurances that practices such as using handcuffs and military aircraft would be avoided in the future.





Tharoor noted that Modi being the fourth world leader to meet with Trump after he took office highlighted India's growing importance on the global stage.





Tharoor also commented on Trump calling Modi a better negotiator, calling it a high degree of praise from someone not known for being praiseworthy. Tharoor defended his commendation of PM Modi, stating that the visit yielded positive outcomes for the Indian people and that one should acknowledge and praise good governance, regardless of the party in power.





He added that he is an MP elected by the people of Thiruvananthapuram and speaks as a responsible stakeholder in Indian democracy.





ANI







