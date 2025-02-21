



India's potential acquisition of F-35 stealth fighters from the United States is generating significant discussion, particularly regarding the financial implications and operational challenges. The estimated cost for acquiring 110 F-35s could reach as high as $100 billion over a 40-year lifecycle, which includes not only the purchase price but also maintenance, training, and support costs.





The initial acquisition cost for 110 F-35As is approximately $12.1 billion, assuming a unit price of about $110 million per aircraft. This figure includes initial spares and basic support infrastructure but excludes additional expenses for weapons packages and other customisations.





The cost comparison between the F-35 and other stealth fighters like the Rafale and the SU-57 reveals significant differences in acquisition and lifecycle costs.





Fighter Jet Unit Cost (Approx.) Lifecycle Cost (40 years) F-35 $80M - $115M $80.16 billion Rafale-F4 $130M $48.71 billion Su-57 $35M - $40M Not Fully Disclosed





When factoring in lifecycle costs, estimates suggest that the total expenditure could balloon to around $80 billion to $100 billion over four decades. This encompasses operational, maintenance, and support expenses throughout the aircraft's service life.





The F-35 represents a significant upgrade in capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF), particularly in the context of regional security dynamics with adversaries like China and Pakistan, both of which are enhancing their air capabilities. However, there are several strategic considerations:





Integrating a new fleet of advanced fighters like the F-35 poses logistical challenges, especially given India's existing reliance on Russian technology. The U.S. has stringent regulations regarding technology transfer and collaboration with nations using Russian defence systems, which could complicate India's procurement process.





The potential acquisition could also affect India's ongoing Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. Some experts argue that while the F-35 could provide immediate benefits, it might divert attention and resources from developing indigenous capabilities.





India's decision on whether to proceed with the F-35 acquisition will hinge on balancing immediate operational needs against long-term strategic goals and financial implications. The IAF currently operates below its required strength and urgently needs modern fighters, making this decision critical for its future air combat capabilities.





