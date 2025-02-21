



Mahindra Group has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Anduril Industries to enhance India's defence capabilities through advanced technology. This collaboration, unveiled on February 19, 2025, focuses on developing Autonomous Maritime Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), along with innovative Command and Control (C2) software.





The partnership aims to create modular Development of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles AUVs designed for rapid deployment in security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and survey missions. These vehicles will significantly improve operational capabilities underwater.





The collaboration will also focus on technologies capable of detecting and neutralising drone threats, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS). This is crucial for enhancing protection against the increasing use of unmanned aerial systems in security operations.





Another critical area of development is a sensor fusion platform that integrates various sensor technologies into a flexible architecture. This platform aims to streamline integration processes and facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies across complex security programs.





This partnership is seen as a significant move to bolster regional security amidst evolving global threats. It aligns with India's broader defence strategy and enhances cooperation between Indian and American defence sectors, particularly following recent high-level bilateral meetings focused on defence cooperation.





Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member at Mahindra Group, emphasized that this collaboration combines Mahindra's engineering expertise with Anduril's innovative solutions to deliver cutting-edge capabilities addressing emerging security threats.





Greg Kausner, Senior Vice President of Global Defence at Anduril Industries, emphasized the importance of the partnership, asserting, "Global security forces face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms, and autonomy is key to maintaining credible protection."

Greg Kausner added, "Anduril is thrilled to announce our partnership with Mahindra -- we believe that our two companies together are well poised to bring cutting-edge autonomy-enabled capabilities to the Indian market."





This partnership not only signifies a technological advancement but also strengthens the strategic ties between India and the United States in defence technology.





