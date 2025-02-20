



India and Malaysia are strengthening their defence ties, with a focus on maritime security, the defence industry, and cooperation in multilateral forums.





The 13th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Discussions centred on expanding bilateral defence ties and addressing regional and global issues, including cyber security and artificial intelligence.





Both sides exchanged the finalised Terms of Reference (ToR) for setting up a Su-30 forum to enable closer cooperation between the two air forces in exchanging expertise and best practices in Su-30 maintenance.

The Su-30 forum aims to enhance cooperation between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) by facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices in maintaining their respective Sukhoi-30 (Su-30) combat aircraft fleets. The establishment of the Su-30 forum was an outcome of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM).

The finalised ToR for creating a strategic affairs working group were exchanged. This group will serve as an intermediary consultative mechanism between MIDCOM and its sub-committees to advance bilateral defence cooperation.





Both countries have agreed to establish a joint focus group to address non-traditional maritime security challenges.





Defence Secretary Singh emphasized the Indian defence sector’s capabilities and potential for collaboration with Malaysian companies, especially in capability enhancement and modernisation.





India conveyed its support for Malaysia’s efforts to strengthen regional security and unity as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). India views Malaysia as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region, with Malaysia positioned at the intersection of the Act East Policy, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.





In early January 2025, India and Malaysia agreed to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism and deradicalization, along with cyber security, the defence industry, and maritime security.





A MoU on Defence Cooperation signed in 1993 serves as the cornerstone of defence relations, facilitating joint ventures, development projects, and training.





