



The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, recently conducted a two-day visit to Manipur on February 24 and 25, 2025. The primary focus of his visit was to assess the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and evaluate the current security dynamics in the state, particularly along the Indo-Myanmar border (IMB).





Lieutenant General Ghai emphasised the importance of a 'whole of government approach' during his interactions with key stakeholders, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the military and state officials to implement strategic initiatives aimed at promoting stability and the welfare of the people of Manipur.





During his visit, discussions cantered around normalizing the prevailing security situation in the state, with a particular emphasis on enhancing border management and strengthening security infrastructure along the IMB.





Manipur shares a 398 km international unfenced border with Myanmar, with only 10 km currently fenced near Moreh in the Tengnoupal district.





The ongoing border fencing project has faced opposition from several organizations in Northeast India, including those in Mizoram and Nagaland, which have expressed concerns over the elimination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar.





Despite these challenges, the DGMO's visit underscored the commitment to improving security and stability in the region.





