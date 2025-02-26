

South Korea has unveiled its first stealth drone, the Low Observable Unmanned Wingman System (LOWUS), designed to enhance the survivability of its KF-21 Boramae fighters. The rollout ceremony for the LOWUS prototype took place at the Korean Air Tech Centre in Busan on February 25, 2025.





Developed by Korean Air and the Agency for Defence Development (ADD), with funding from the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the LOWUS is part of a broader initiative launched in 2021 to integrate drones into South Korea's military capabilities.





The LOWUS is engineered to operate in a manned-unmanned teaming system, autonomously conducting reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and strike missions under the supervision of crewed aircraft like the KF-21.





Its design emphasises stealth, featuring a trapezoidal fuselage, sharply swept wings, a V-tail, and an overhead air intake, similar to the U.S. XQ-58A Valkyrie and Boeing's MQ-28 Ghost Bat. The drone incorporates radar-absorbing materials to minimize its radar cross-section, enhancing its survivability in combat scenarios.





The integration of the LOWUS with the KF-21 is particularly strategic, as the initial Block 1 configuration of the fighter lacks internal weapons bays and is focused on air-to-air combat. The LOWUS can undertake air-to-ground missions, allowing the KF-21 to maintain a safer distance while leveraging its advanced sensors and air-to-air missiles. This operational approach not only enhances the survivability of the KF-21 but also expands its combat capabilities.





Beyond its role with the KF-21, the LOWUS could also support other aircraft, such as the FA-50 light combat jet, potentially increasing its appeal on the international market. South Korea's development of the LOWUS reflects its broader strategy to advance its defence capabilities and become a significant player in the global defence aviation market.





The first flight of the LOWUS is planned for the end of 2025, with manned-unmanned teaming tests scheduled to continue until 2027.





