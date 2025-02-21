



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on February 21, 2025, during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa. The discussion focused on several key areas concerning India-China relations.





The ministers reviewed the state of bilateral ties since their last meeting in November 2024, emphasising the importance of managing peace and tranquillity along their shared border.





Jaishankar took to his social media platform X to post about the meeting., "The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg provided an opportunity to meet CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China this morning on its sidelines."





A significant outcome of the meeting was the agreement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025. The two sides will discuss the necessary modalities for this resumption in accordance with existing agreements.





They also addressed the resumption of direct flight services between India and China. Prior to the suspension of flights due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, there were 539 direct flights per month. The relevant technical authorities from both countries are expected to meet soon to finalize an updated framework for these flights.





Beyond bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Wang exchanged views on broader topics such as their roles in the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), highlighting the need for continued dialogue amid global challenges.





This meeting is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize and rebuild relations between India and China, particularly as 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.





Agencies







