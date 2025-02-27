



India is currently facing a significant dilemma in its efforts to modernise its air force, particularly in the context of acquiring advanced fighter jets. The United States has offered India the opportunity to purchase the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, as part of a broader military sales expansion.





This offer comes with the promise of bolstering India's aerial capabilities immediately, addressing the current shortfall in operational squadrons. However, the acquisition of the F-35 is not without its challenges. The cost of purchasing and maintaining these jets is substantial, and India would need to secure favourable pricing and access to advanced stealth technology, which could be difficult given past diplomatic hurdles over technology sharing.





On the other hand, India is also investing in the development of its indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The AMCA project aims to enhance India's strategic autonomy by providing a domestically produced, cutting-edge aircraft capable of rivalling international competitors like the F-35. The Defence Ministry has recently intensified efforts to involve the private sector in the AMCA's development to ensure efficiency and timely production.





While the AMCA offers long-term benefits and strategic independence, its development timeline stretches into the next decade, with the first flight expected in late 2028 and induction planned for 2034.





The decision between investing in the F-35 and accelerating AMCA development is complex. Committing to the F-35 could undermine India's indigenous fighter program, as it would require significant financial resources that could otherwise be directed towards the AMCA.





Additionally, the F-35's reliance on US-controlled logistics and technology could compromise India's strategic autonomy, making it dependent on American permissions for software updates and operational modifications.





China’s Rapid Military Expansion

China's rapid military expansion, particularly along the India-Tibet border, poses significant strategic concerns for India. The deployment of the Chengdu J-20, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, is a key aspect of this expansion. By 2035, China is expected to have a substantial number of J-20s, which will significantly enhance its air superiority capabilities near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between China and India. This development necessitates a comprehensive reassessment of India's aerial defence strategies and strategic planning.

In addition to its fighter jet advancements, China is also expanding its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and electronic warfare capabilities along the border. This multifaceted build-up underscores the urgency for India to bolster its military capabilities, particularly in the air force sector. India faces a two-front challenge, with potential conflicts involving both China and Pakistan, which is also pursuing fifth-generation fighter capabilities.

Anushka Saxena, a research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, emphasises that India cannot afford to wait decades to bridge the technological gap with China. Instead, she suggests that India should focus on investing in asymmetric technologies and procuring the best available weapons systems. This approach would allow India to maintain a credible deterrent without attempting to match China's military advancements system-for-system.

The ongoing tensions and militarisation along the LAC have led to significant infrastructure development by both countries. India has been enhancing its military presence and infrastructure, including the construction of strategic roads and tunnels, to improve its response capabilities. Despite recent agreements allowing the resumption of patrols in the Ladakh region, the broader border dispute remains unresolved, maintaining a state of heightened alertness and strategic competition between the two nations.



Prioritising the AMCA ensures domestic control and technological advancement but leaves a gap in immediate air force capabilities. Ultimately, India must weigh its strategic priorities and financial commitments carefully to make an informed decision that aligns with its long-term defence goals.





