EU President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa





India is set to strengthen its trade and defence ties with the European Union (EU) as a high-profile delegation, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, arrives in New Delhi.





This visit marks a significant moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and the EU, with both sides aiming to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, technology, defence, clean energy, and digital innovation.





The EU is India's largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $137.5 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, reflecting a substantial growth over the past decade.





The talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President von der Leyen are expected to focus on finalizing a long-awaited free trade agreement, which has been under discussion for nearly two decades. The EU seeks India to reduce tariffs on imports such as cars and agricultural products, while India emphasizes its right to differential tariffs as a developing nation.





Additionally, the second meeting of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will take place during this visit, focusing on critical areas like digital technologies, green energy, and resilient supply chains.





Defence cooperation is also a key area of focus, with India looking to diversify its military suppliers beyond Russia. The EU and India have been enhancing their maritime security partnership, including joint exercises and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.





The visit comes at a time when the EU is seeking to diversify its partnerships amidst rising tensions with the U.S., particularly following President Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on EU imports.





Despite differences on global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both sides are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership.





