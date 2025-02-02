



ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and ESA (European Space Agency) are set to collaborate on growing food crops during the upcoming Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, which is scheduled to take place between March and June 2025, will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla serving as the pilot.





Launch Window: March To June 2025





Crew Composition: Commander: Peggy Whitson (USA) Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla (India) Mission Specialists: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) Duration: Up to 14 days aboard the ISS





Research Focus





The collaboration aims to conduct two primary biological experiments:





1. Cyanobacteria Growth: ISRO and ESA are working together to conduct biological experiments in the microgravity environment of Earth Orbit. An ESA astronaut and an ISRO Gaganyaatri are both headed to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Dragon. The Axiom 4 commercial flight is operated by US based Axiom Space with its HQ in Houston, Texas. Investigating how nutrients affect the growth of cyanobacteria in microgravity. Cyanobacteria are significant as they can produce energy through photosynthesis, similar to plants.





2. Food Crop Yield: Evaluating how the yield of food crops is impacted when grown in a microgravity environment. This research is crucial for future long-duration space missions, where sustainable food sources will be necessary.





This initiative follows a successful experiment where cowpea seeds were germinated in space as part of ISRO's earlier CROPS experiment. The results indicated that plant growth is feasible in microgravity, laying the groundwork for future agricultural experiments in space. The collaboration between ISRO and ESA not only enhances scientific research opportunities but also signifies a growing partnership in international space exploration efforts.





The Axiom 4 mission represents a significant step forward in understanding how to cultivate food in space, which is essential for supporting human life during extended missions beyond Earth.





