



India's ambitious Mars Lander Mission, officially known as Mangalyaan-2, has received approval from the Space Commission, marking a significant step in the nation's space exploration efforts. This mission aims to land a spacecraft on Mars, positioning India as the fourth country to achieve such a feat, following the United States, Russia, and China. The final approval for the mission will be sought from the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Objectives And Features of The Mission





The Mars Lander Mission is designed to enhance India's understanding of Mars' surface and atmosphere. The mission will involve both a lander and a rover, which will work together to conduct scientific studies on Mars. It aims to deepen research into Martian geology and climate, contributing valuable data to global scientific knowledge.





This mission builds upon the success of India's earlier Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which successfully entered Martian orbit in 2014 and operated for over seven years. MOM was notable for being India's first interplanetary mission and for its cost-effectiveness, achieving its objectives at a fraction of the cost compared to other space agencies.





The Mars Lander Mission is part of a larger vision for India's space program, which includes:





Establishing an Indian Space Station by 2035 Sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040 Future Chandrayaan missions aimed at lunar exploration Developing next-generation launch vehicles





In addition to Mars, ISRO is also planning missions targeting Venus and collaborative projects in ultraviolet astronomy with Canada.





If successful, Mangalyaan-2 will not only solidify India's status as a leading space power but also contribute significantly to international scientific research on planetary exploration.





