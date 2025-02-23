



During a recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump criticized the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for providing $18 million to assist with India's elections.





He questioned the necessity of this funding, suggesting that instead, the U.S. should revert to using paper ballots and allow India to help with its own election processes. Trump stated, "Wouldn't that be nice?" and emphasised that India does not require financial assistance for conducting its elections.





Trump further alleged that India benefits from high tariffs on U.S. goods, claiming that it is one of the highest tariffed nations globally, with tariffs reaching up to 200%.





He expressed frustration over what he perceives as India taking advantage of the U.S., stating, "They take advantage of us pretty good" while the U.S. provides financial support for foreign elections.





In response to Trump's comments, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern over the implications of USAID's funding and emphasized the importance of understanding the context and motivations behind such financial allocations. He noted that the Indian government is looking into these allegations to clarify any misunderstandings.





