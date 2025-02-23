



With the deal to buy six new diesel-electric submarines entering the contract negotiation phase, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up to bring a proposal to design and develop an indigenous conventional submarine to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for approval.





The DRDO is advancing its plans for indigenous submarine development, specifically through Project-76, which focuses on constructing conventional submarines. The project is currently in the design phase, with the first submarine expected to be ready for sea trials around 2037-38, following a timeline that indicates a significant commitment to enhancing India's naval capabilities in response to regional security dynamics, particularly concerning China.





“The inter-ministerial consultation is going on and it should be ready for CCS approval in the next two months,” said an official who did not wish to be named. “Once approved, the design phase is expected to take two to three years, and another five years for construction. So it is expected to take around eight years to have the first submarine, once the project is sanctioned,” a MoD source said.





The CCS is anticipated to approve the indigenous submarine proposal within the next couple of months. This approval is crucial for moving forward with the construction of two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), which are part of a broader strategy to bolster India's underwater combat capabilities.





The DRDO's Project-76 aims to incorporate substantial indigenous content, including advanced technologies such as Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) and lithium-ion batteries, enhancing the operational efficiency and stealth of the submarines. The design phase is expected to be completed by 2028, with construction likely commencing thereafter.





The project is targeting 90% to 95% indigenous content, which includes major systems such as weapons, missiles, combat management systems, sonars, communications, electronic warfare suites, mast, and periscope. Only a few components like certain chips and electronics will need to be imported. The submarines under Project-76 will feature weapons systems, combat management systems, and sonar technologies. This initiative reflects India's ongoing efforts towards self-reliance in defence production.

Project-76 is a continuation of the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) program, which has already seen the development of the Arihant series of nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). This new initiative is part of a broader 30-year submarine building program by the Indian Navy.





The development of these submarines is set against a backdrop of increasing Chinese naval activities in the Indian Ocean, which have raised concerns regarding regional security. The Indian Navy currently operates two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and is looking to enhance its fleet with SSNs that can operate more stealthily and effectively against potential threats.





The DRDO's proposal for indigenous submarines is poised for CCS approval soon, with significant advancements expected over the next decade. The first submarine under this initiative could be operational by 2037-38, marking a critical step in India's maritime strategy and self-sufficiency in defence capabilities.





This project represents a crucial step in bolstering India's defence capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign manufacturers for submarine technology. It is designed to enhance India's maritime strength and ensure a robust indigenous defence industry.





