



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited unveiled its MArG 155mm/45 Cal Mounted Artillery Gun System at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi on February 17, 2025. This advanced artillery system is designed for rapid deployment and enhanced mobility, mounted on a 4x4 all-terrain platform, and is capable of firing conventional ammunition beyond 36 kilometers.





More than 50 Indian companies are participating in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, including TATA Advanced Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, DRDO, and BrahMos Aerospace.





The IDEX and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) bring together experts and leading global companies in the defence industry to showcase the latest technologies and solutions for enhancing international peace and security. IDEX 2025 has seen an increase in participating companies, reaching 1,565 from 65 countries, which is a 16% increase from the previous edition. The total exhibition space has also expanded by 10% to 181,501 square meters, and 731 new companies are participating, marking an 82% increase.





The MArG 45 is designed to integrate firepower, range, and mobility into a single platform, showcasing the ingenuity of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Bharat Forge. Kalyani stated that it exemplifies their capability to produce advanced artillery systems that are "Designed and Made in India".

Built for superior mobility, its tailor-made chassis, developed in-house, ensures maximum agility in diverse combat environments. It can be operational within 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night, making it highly effective in dynamic combat situations.

The MArG 45 features an impressive firing range of over 36 kilometers with conventional ammunition. It can carry 18 rounds onboard and has a high rate of fire, capable of delivering 10 rounds in three minutes and sustaining 42 rounds in an hour.

The system is compatible with NATO-standard ammunition, enhancing its interoperability with allied forces. Its design allows it to adapt to various battlefield conditions, providing a tactical advantage.





Key Features of the MArG 155mm/45 Cal Mounted Gun System:





Mobility And Deployment: The system is engineered for quick setup, achieving a coming-into-action time of 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night. Its lightweight design (weighing 23.5 tons) allows for easy manoeuvrability in various combat environments.





Firepower: It can fire at an intense rate of 10 rounds in three minutes and maintain a sustained rate of 42 rounds in one hour, ensuring continuous fire support during operations.





Elevation And Traverse: The gun has an elevation range from -2° to +72° and a traverse capability of 25° left and right, making it adaptable to different battlefield scenarios.





Ammunition Compatibility: The MArG system is compatible with NATO-standard ammunition, enhancing its operational versatility.





The launch event was officiated by H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, emphasizing India's commitment to advancing global defence technology. Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, highlighted that this mounted gun platform signifies a major advancement in defence technology, showcasing India's capability to develop sophisticated military equipment domestically.





The unveiling took place during the 17th edition of IDEX and the 8th edition of NAVDEX, which collectively featured over 1,565 companies from 65 countries, marking a significant increase in participation compared to previous years. This event serves as a platform for global defence companies to exhibit their latest technologies aimed at enhancing international security.





The launch of the MArG 155mm/45 Cal Mounted Gun System signifies a pivotal moment for India's defence capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge military technology. This development not only showcases Bharat Forge's engineering prowess but also aligns with India's broader goals of enhancing its defence production capabilities on a global scale.





