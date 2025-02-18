



MKU Limited has successfully delivered its Kavro Doma 360 ballistic helmet to the Indian Army, marking a significant advancement in personal protective equipment for soldiers. This development was confirmed by company officials during the Aero India 2025 event.





The Kavro Doma 360 helmet has been officially inducted into service and is currently undergoing trials abroad. It is designed to provide protection against various high-calibre threats, including AK-47-fired 7.62×39 mm mild steel core (MSC) bullets, as well as 7.62×51 mm and 5.56×45 mm NATO rounds. Notably, the helmet maintains a back face signature (BFS) of less than 20 mm, which minimizes blunt impact trauma, a critical feature for soldier safety.





Key Features of The Kavro Doma 360





Lightweight Design: The helmet is designed to be lightweight and comfortable for prolonged use.





All-Weather And Chemical Resistance: It is built to withstand various environmental conditions and chemical exposures.





Shock Absorption: Engineered to absorb shocks effectively, enhancing protection against impacts.





Modular Accessory Connector System (MACS): This feature allows integration with night-vision devices, communication systems, and other tactical gear, providing versatility in combat scenarios.





Specifications





Weight: The high-cut combat version weighs approximately 1.45 kg, while the advanced combat version is around 1.8 kg.





Protection Capability: The helmet offers uniform protection across five zones of the head without needing additional armour, setting a new standard in ballistic protection technology.





The Kavro Doma 360 ballistic helmet, developed by MKU Limited, stands out in the market for its advanced protection features and lightweight design. Here’s how it compares to other ballistic helmets in terms of protection and weight:

Protection

Uniform Rifle Protection: The Kavro Doma 360 is the world's first helmet to provide uniform protection against high-calibre threats, specifically from rifles like the AK-47, M80 NATO BALL, and M193 rifle bullets. It has been rigorously tested to withstand impacts in five zones of the head without requiring additional armour, which is a significant advancement over many traditional helmets that may not offer such comprehensive coverage.

Boltless Design: This helmet features a unique boltless shell, which reduces the risk of penetration during impacts and increases the protection area by 40% against AK-47 assault rifles compared to standard helmets. Most conventional helmets utilize bolts, which can create weak points.

Back Face Signature (BFS): The Kavro Doma 360 maintains a BFS of less than 20 mm, significantly minimizing blunt impact trauma from high-energy bullets. This is a critical metric for assessing the risk of injury due to helmet deformation upon impact.

Weight

Lightweight Construction: The Kavro Doma 360 starts at a weight of approximately 1.45 kg for its HCH Small variant. This weight is competitive when compared to other advanced ballistic helmets, which often weigh more due to additional armour or structural components.

The Kavro Doma 360's combination of lightweight design and superior protective capabilities positions it as a leading option in modern ballistic helmets, particularly for military applications where both comfort and safety are paramount.





Comparison Summary





Feature Kavro Doma 360 Other Ballistic Helmets Protection Level Uniform protection against rifles Varies; often not uniform Design Boltless, 40% more protection area Typically bolted, potential weak points Back Face Signature (BFS) Less than 20 mm Often greater than 20 mm Weight Starts at 1.45 kg Generally higher (1.5 kg - 2.5 kg)





MKU aims to fulfil the Indian Army's requirement for approximately 80,000 ballistic helmets, with plans to extend its market reach to European and American defence tenders as well. This initiative not only highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing but also represents a significant leap forward in soldier safety technology globally.





Janes







