



Tesla has officially begun hiring in India, signalling its anticipated entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market following a meeting between CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's recent visit to the United States. The company has posted 13 job openings on LinkedIn, targeting various customer-facing and back-end roles, with positions available in both Mumbai and Delhi.





At least five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, were available in both Mumbai and Delhi.





The roles include service technicians, customer support specialists, delivery operations specialists, and several advisory positions. Specifically, five positions are available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the remaining roles are primarily based in Mumbai.





Tesla's move comes after India reduced its basic customs duty on high-end electric cars priced above $40,000 from 110% to 70%, making it more feasible for the company to enter the market. This reduction addresses previous concerns Tesla had regarding high import duties that had delayed its plans.





The hiring announcement follows discussions between Musk and Modi, which included topics related to trade and investment opportunities. This meeting has fuelled speculation about further collaboration between Tesla and the Indian government.





Entering the Indian market presents a significant opportunity for Tesla amid declining sales in other regions. India's EV market, though still developing compared to China, is growing rapidly, with sales nearing 100,000 units last year. This growth is particularly appealing as Tesla seeks to counteract slowing sales globally.





This hiring initiative marks a pivotal step for Tesla as it prepares to establish a presence in one of the world's largest automotive markets.





Agencies







