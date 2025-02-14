



During a joint briefing with U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S., Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the vision of "Make India Great Again" (MIGA), drawing inspiration from Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA). PM Modi stated that the joint vision of "MAGA" and "MIGA" creates a "mega partnership for prosperity".

President Trump often talks about MAGA.



In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA.



PM Modi highlighted that India is focused on heritage and development, striving towards "Viksit Bharat 2047". He stated that in American terms, this is "Make India Great Again" (MIGA). He also emphasized that when America and India collaborate, MAGA plus MIGA becomes a "mega partnership for prosperity," giving new scale and scope to the objectives of both nations.





Both countries have set a goal to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Both Washington and New Delhi are working towards finalising a mutually beneficial trade agreement. India and the U.S. are moving forward with joint development, joint production, and technology transfer.





Strengthening oil and gas trade is a priority to ensure India's energy security. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase, and cooperation will deepen in the nuclear energy sector, specifically concerning small modular reactors.





The U.S. is playing a key role in India's defence preparedness, with new technology and equipment expected to enhance India's capabilities. The meeting occurred shortly after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on all countries, including India.





