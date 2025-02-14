



Following a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Trump's initiative to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expressing hope for its success. Modi emphasized that India is not neutral in the conflict, but stands for peace. He reiterated his prior statement to Putin that "this is not an era of war," stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to reach a peaceful resolution.





Trump's administration is focusing on a strategy to end the conflict, with Trump holding consecutive phone discussions with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump characterized his 90-minute discussion with Putin as "extremely fruitful," noting Putin's expressed desire to end the conflict.





He also stated that Zelenskyy expressed a desire for peace. Trump mentioned potential plans for a face-to-face meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia.





However, Trump tempered Zelenskyy's war objectives, indicating that Ukraine is unlikely to regain all territories lost to Russia or join NATO. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. does not think NATO membership or full restoration of territory are feasible for Ukraine.





Hegseth also stated that the U.S. is redirecting its focus towards its domestic interests and the Asia-Pacific region, which implies a reduction of its involvement in Europe.





ANI







