



Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is ready to take back its citizens living illegally in the United States, emphasizing the need to eliminate human trafficking. Modi expressed confidence that President Donald Trump would cooperate with India in dismantling human trafficking networks.





Modi clarified that those residing illegally in other countries do not have the legal right to be there. He stated that India has consistently maintained that it is ready to take back those who are verified as citizens of India and are living illegally in the U.S. Modi noted that many of these individuals are from ordinary families who are misled by human traffickers.





He stressed the importance of dismantling the entire system of human trafficking and expressed confidence that President Trump would fully cooperate in this effort.





Modi's statement followed the deportation of over 100 Indians by the U.S. on a military plane, which caused political uproar in India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the deportation issue in Parliament, and officials have been in contact with U.S. authorities to address concerns about the conditions under which people are repatriated.





PM Modi also lauded the role of the Indian community in the U.S. in fostering bilateral ties. To strengthen these ties, he announced that India will open two new consulates in Los Angeles and Boston and has invited U.S. universities to open offshore campuses in India. Additionally, Modi thanked President Trump for approving the extradition of Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana, who is accused in the 26/11 terror attacks.





ANI







