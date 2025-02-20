



On February 20, 2025, the Ministry of Defence of India signed a significant contract worth ₹1,220.12 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 149 Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) intended for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).





This initiative is aimed at enhancing the Coast Guard's capabilities in various operational areas, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue missions, fisheries protection, and marine environment safeguarding.





The SDRs will facilitate secure and reliable communication through high-speed data and encrypted voice channels, thereby improving situational awareness and collaboration among coast guard personnel.





The radios are designed to enhance interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy, allowing for more coordinated maritime defence efforts.





This procurement aligns with the Government of India's "Blue Economy" objectives, reinforcing maritime security as a foundation for sustainable economic growth.





The contract supports India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aiming to boost local production capabilities and create job opportunities within the sector.





Following the announcement of this contract, shares of Bharat Electronics rose by approximately 2.88%, reflecting positive investor sentiment regarding the company's growing order book and strategic importance in India's defence landscape. This deal is viewed as a pivotal step in strengthening India's indigenous defence production capabilities while enhancing national security.





