



On February 20, 2025, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts with ACE Limited and JCB India Limited for procuring 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT) for the Indian armed forces. The procurement of Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks will cost ₹697.35 crore in total for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary RK Singh.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the Rough Terrain Fork Lift Truck (RTFLT) is critical equipment that will assist in combat and logistics support tasks by avoiding manual handling, enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian armed forces. The project will encourage the MSME sector through component manufacturing, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities. The procurement modernizes India's defence infrastructure and empowers indigenous industries, furthering the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





The "Buy Indian" order will enhance national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities. The government has introduced policies and reforms to promote indigenous design, development, and production of defence equipment, advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





India's defence exports reached a record ₹21,083 crore (approximately USD 2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24, a 32.5% increase from ₹15,920 crore in the previous fiscal year. Defence exports have grown 31-fold over the past decade compared to 2013-14, and the total value of defence production in India increased by 17% to ₹126,887 crore in the last fiscal year.





ANI











