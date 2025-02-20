



India plans multi-launch approach for crewed moon mission: India's space agency ISRO adopts a cost-effective approach for its first crewed lunar mission in 2040, using multiple launches and space docking technology, building on the success of the SpaDeX mission

The LVM3, also known as GSLV MK-III, is ISRO's most powerful rocket, designed to carry heavier payloads into space. Currently, it is being upgraded for crewed missions under the Gaganyaan program, with enhancements in thrust and reliability through redundant systems. The modifications include a human-rated version of LVM3 (HR-LVM3) that incorporates safety features such as a crew escape system and improved avionics for human spaceflight.

ISRO is also developing a new heavy-lift rocket named Soorya, which will stand 92 meters tall and feature a partially reusable first stage. This rocket aims to support the assembly of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and future operational needs, including crewed lunar missions.

India's ambitious plan for its first crewed lunar mission in 2040 involves a novel approach that diverges from traditional methods used by other nations. Instead of relying on a single massive rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will utilise multiple launches to send modules into space, which will then be docked together in orbit. This strategy is designed to be more cost-effective and sustainable.



For decades, massive rockets have taken astronauts to the Moon. But India has a different plan for its first crewed lunar mission. Instead of one huge rocket, ISRO will use multiple launches. The agency will dock modules in space, assembling the spacecraft in orbit.





The mission is set for 2040, marking a major step. ISRO will build on its recent success in space docking.





High-Capacity Lander





India's ambitious plans for a crewed lunar mission involve significant advancements in technology and infrastructure, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aiming for a lunar landing by 2040. The mission's architecture includes the development of a higher-capacity lander, which is essential for safely delivering astronauts to the lunar surface and returning them to lunar orbit.

ISRO is tasked with creating a new lander capable of carrying heavier payloads, specifically designed to support human landings on the Moon. This includes developing advanced engines, propellant systems, and landing technologies necessary for precise lunar landings.

The mission will utilise two Soorya rockets. The first launch will deploy the Earth Departing Stage (EDS), while the second will carry a stack that includes the Crew Module, Support Module, and Lunar Module. Once in Earth orbit, the EDS will dock with the second stack to propel both spacecraft toward the Moon.

This Crew module will house the astronauts during their journey to and from the Moon.

The Lunar module astronauts will transfer from the Crew Module to this module for their descent to the lunar surface. After completing their mission on the Moon, they will return to the Crew Module before heading back to Earth.

The mission will leverage advancements in docking technology, demonstrated in recent ISRO missions. This approach allows for multiple launches and assembly in orbit rather than relying on a single large rocket.

A Cost-Effective Path To The Moon





ISRO chairman V Narayanan explained the strategy to TOI. "A single large rocket is one option. But what happens to it later?" he said. "We must consider cost and long-term benefits."





India will send two modules separately and dock them in space. This builds on the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), tested earlier this year.





On 16 January, ISRO completed its first-ever orbital docking. Two 220-kg satellites, initially 11 km apart, successfully connected. They orbited Earth at 28,400 km/h during docking.





This achievement is crucial for ISRO’s upcoming projects. It will support India’s space station and future lunar missions.





Perfecting Docking For Future Missions





Docking in space is complex, requiring extreme precision. Narayanan compared it to aligning two fast-moving buses. "At 100 km/h, even a slight mistake can be costly," he said.





SpaDeX’s docked satellites now function as a single unit. The next challenge is transferring power between modules. This is essential for Chandrayaan-4, which will involve multiple dockings.





More docking trials are planned from mid-March. "This isn’t a one-time test," Narayanan said. "We must succeed under different conditions."





SpaDeX will help ISRO fine-tune docking methods. Engineers will test propulsion, alignment, and automated controls. Every step will bring India closer to long-term space missions.





Laying the Groundwork For A Space Station





India’s planned space station will also rely on docking. Its five modules will launch separately and assemble in orbit. The government has already approved the first module.





ISRO is taking a careful approach, testing each step before launch. "We simulate everything before real tests," Narayanan said. "Only when fully confident do we proceed."





Through SpaDeX, ISRO is mastering orbital docking. These skills are vital for deep-space missions. With each step, India moves closer to its Moon landing goal.





