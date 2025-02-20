



The Indian Navy is set to induct two new stealth frigates, INS Himagiri and INS Udaygiri, under the Project 17A initiative. This project aims to enhance the Navy's capabilities with advanced guided-missile frigates that incorporate cutting-edge stealth technology.





Launched in 2019, Project 17A focuses on constructing a series of stealth frigates designed for improved combat readiness and operational efficiency.





The frigates are being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). A total of seven ships are planned under this project, with four being constructed at MDL and three at GRSE.





Specifications And Features





The frigates are designed with stealth features with radar-absorbent coatings and low-observable profiles to minimise detection by enemy forces. They also feature reduced infrared signatures, enhancing their stealth capabilities.





Each frigate has a displacement of approximately 6,670 tons, a length of 149 meters, and can achieve speeds exceeding 28 knots.





Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and an integrated platform management system, these ships are tailored for multi-dimensional maritime operations.





Induction Timeline





INS Udaygir is scheduled for commissioning in March 2025, this ship will bolster the Navy's surface combat fleet with its advanced technologies and systems.





INS Himagiri is expected to be delivered in August 2025, it will further enhance the Navy's operational capabilities in various maritime scenarios.





A look at the ships' advanced capabilities and weapon system:

Air Defence: These frigates are armed with Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missiles to protect against aircraft, drones, and missiles

Anti-Ship Warfare: The ship is equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to engage and destroy enemy ships with precision strikes at long range.

Anti-Submarine Warfare: The cruise has Varunastra torpedoes and anti-submarine rocket launchers to track and eliminate underwater threats.

Surveillance And Detection: These ships can detect, track, and neutralise threats with the help of sonar, multi-function digital radar, and advanced electronic warfare systems.





INS Udaygiri is named after a mountain range in Andhra Pradesh and represents a continuation of the legacy of the earlier Udaygiri, which served from 1976 until its decommissioning in 2007. The new Udaygiri is part of a modern fleet intended to replace older vessels and adapt to contemporary naval warfare demands.





The name "Himgiri" is derived from the Himgiri Range, which is part of the greater Himalayan mountain range in India. This naming convention reflects the Indian Navy's tradition of naming its frigates after prominent mountain ranges, rivers, or significant geographical features within India.





The induction of INS Himagiri and INS Udaygiri marks a significant step in India's naval modernization efforts, reflecting the country's commitment to indigenous defence production and technological advancement.





Agencies







