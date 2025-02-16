



The Indian Navy's INS Shardul and a Long Range Maritime Surveillance P8I aircraft have arrived in Bali, Indonesia to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025, which is scheduled from February 15 to 22. The President of Indonesia will review this multinational naval event, which will include naval forces from various countries.





The Indian Navy will participate in high-level engagements such as the International Maritime Security Symposium and tactical floor games during the IFR.





The crew will also participate in multinational activities that include a city parade, baby turtle release, coral and mangrove plantation, and beach cleaning, highlighting a commitment to environmental conservation and maritime cooperation.





Following the IFR 2025, INS Shardul and the P8I will participate in Exercise Komodo, a multilateral naval exercise intended to improve maritime interoperability and regional security cooperation.





This deployment occurs amidst discussions of a potential deal for Indonesia to acquire BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India.





If the deal is finalised, Indonesia would be the second ASEAN nation, after the Philippines, to acquire this missile system. Experts believe that Indonesia's potential missile procurement is part of a broader strategy to enhance its naval power and modernize its military in response to China's territorial ambitions.





