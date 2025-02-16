



Zen Technologies Ltd has made significant strides in enhancing its defence capabilities through strategic investments in two companies: Vector Technics Private Ltd and Bhairav Robotics Private Ltd. Announced on February 15, 2025, these acquisitions are aimed at expanding Zen's footprint beyond combat training into advanced defence technologies, including robotics and aerospace systems.





Vector Technics





Zen Technologies has acquired a 51% controlling stake in Vector Technics, a company specializing in propulsion and power distribution solutions for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This acquisition is pivotal as it allows Zen to delve into aerospace components, thereby reinforcing its support for the global drone and robotics industries.





Bhairav Robotics





In addition, Zen has secured a 45.33% stake in Bhairav Robotics, which focuses on advanced robotic products such as quadrupedal robots and autonomous weapon systems. This investment strengthens Zen's position in the defence robotics sector, enhancing its capabilities in autonomous systems.





These acquisitions are part of Zen's broader strategy to foster innovation and self-reliance in India's defense manufacturing sector. The company aims to deliver integrated solutions that cater to the evolving needs of armed forces worldwide, positioning itself as a leader in next-generation defence technologies.





According to Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, these strategic moves underscore the company's commitment to building a self-reliant and globally competitive defence ecosystem. By integrating cutting-edge technologies from both Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics, Zen is poised to enhance its offerings significantly in UAV propulsion, autonomous robotics, and aerospace components.





These investments not only bolster Zen Technologies' product portfolio but also reflect the company's dedication to advancing indigenous defence capabilities, thereby catering to both domestic and international markets seeking innovative defence solutions.





Agencies







