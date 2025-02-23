



Recent reports indicate a troubling incident involving Hindu students at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi, Pakistan, where they were allegedly targeted for celebrating Holi. This event has drawn attention to the ongoing challenges faced by minority communities in the country.





On February 23, 2025, it was reported that Hindu students at Dawood University were confronted and harassed during their Holi celebrations. This follows a history of violence against Hindu students in Pakistan, particularly during religious festivities.





The targeting of Hindu students is not an isolated incident. In March 2023, a similar situation occurred at Punjab University in Lahore, where members of the radical Islamic student organization Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked Hindu students who were celebrating Holi, resulting in injuries to at least 15 individuals. Eyewitnesses claimed that the university administration had initially granted permission for the celebration, which was later denied by officials during the conflict.





The recent targeting of Hindu students has sparked outrage among human rights advocates and minority rights groups. There is a growing concern about the diminishing space for religious minorities in Pakistan, with calls for greater protection and recognition of their rights to celebrate their cultural festivals without fear of violence or discrimination.





The situation reflects broader societal issues in Pakistan regarding religious intolerance. Following past incidents, there have been discussions about banning such celebrations altogether in educational institutions, further limiting the rights of non-Muslim students to express their cultural identities.





This ongoing situation highlights the need for dialogue and reform to ensure that all citizens in Pakistan can freely practice their cultural traditions without facing persecution.





