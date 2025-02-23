



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore, Reasi district. This operation, conducted by a special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.





Key details from the operation include:





The hideout was located in a forested region near Chakrass.





Recovered items included four magazines (one filled and three empty), along with various ammunition types.





The operation is viewed as a significant achievement in combating militant activities in the region.





This incident highlights ongoing efforts by security forces to address and neutralize militant threats in Jammu and Kashmir.





ANI







