



On February 22, 2025, students in Nepal staged a protest by burning bicycles that were deemed "substandard," which had been donated by China. This incident occurred in Parsa district, specifically at Laxmanawa Chowk, where approximately 200 bicycles were distributed to students of Shri Narsingh Secondary School in Birgunj Metropolitan City.





The protest was organised by the National Students' Council-Parsa, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the quality of the bicycles provided.





"China sent substandard materials as an aid to humiliate Madhesh students. Providing substandard materials to Madhesh in the name of grants is unacceptable. If this continues, it would be the humiliation of Madheshi and we will resort to it with strong protest," Binod Yadav, President of the student council told ANI over the phone.





Two hundred Chinese bicycles were distributed to the students of Shri Narsingh Secondary School in Pipara, Birgunj Metropolitan City. The China Foundation distributed the bicycles in the first week of the Nepali month of Magh during the program organized by the International Love Cycle Nepal Campaign.





The bicycles were part of a donation initiative from the China Foundation for Rural Development, which aimed to support students in rural areas.





However, the recipients criticized the bikes for being inadequate and not meeting their expectations. This led to the dramatic demonstration, highlighting ongoing tensions regarding the quality of foreign aid and donations in Nepal.





ANI







